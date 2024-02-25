Stelco (TSE:STL) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STL – Free Report) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Stelco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Stelco has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

