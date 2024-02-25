Steem Market Capitalization Tops $115.18 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $115.18 million and $4.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,710.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.85 or 0.00519914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00136006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00052177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00243106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00145243 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00031393 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 456,541,198 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

