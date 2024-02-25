Status Reaches Market Cap of $165.52 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $165.52 million and approximately $25.33 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015668 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001462 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00014824 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,637.98 or 0.99963427 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00207728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009515 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,261,091 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,261,091.39392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04326921 USD and is down -7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $52,618,707.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

