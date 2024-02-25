State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of State Street worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in State Street by 0.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $73.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

