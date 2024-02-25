SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00.

SSRM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$18.50 to C$7.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.96.

SSRM stock opened at C$6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.00. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.71.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

