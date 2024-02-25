Sprout Social’s (SPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.62.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946 in the last three months. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

