Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,423.58

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,423.58 ($43.11) and traded as high as GBX 3,698 ($46.56). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,696 ($46.54), with a volume of 532,243 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,545 ($82.41).

The company has a market cap of £3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,865.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,647.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,423.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

