Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Takes $1.57 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 71,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,548,791 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

