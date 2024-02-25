Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Invests $2.92 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $510.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,343,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,726. The company has a market capitalization of $394.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $512.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $486.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

