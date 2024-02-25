Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.67

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.25. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 28,528 shares changing hands.

Spartan Delta Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.