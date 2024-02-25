Sourceless Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,483.26 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $149.30 million and $1,483.26 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001495 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,537.73 or 1.00028109 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00214080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00764994 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $510.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

