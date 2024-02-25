SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $77.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. BNP Paribas downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SEDG stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $339.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.