Softcat (LON:SCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.76) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.48) price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Softcat to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.39) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Softcat currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,420 ($17.88).

LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,503 ($18.92) on Thursday. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 1,061 ($13.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,553 ($19.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,683.93, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,402.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,388.93.

In other news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.23), for a total transaction of £305,144.97 ($384,216.78). Insiders bought 32 shares of company stock worth $43,686 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

