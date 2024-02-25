Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Smith Micro Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $0.49 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on Smith Micro Software from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.