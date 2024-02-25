Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Position Raised by Oberndorf William E

Oberndorf William E raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Smartsheet makes up 4.5% of Oberndorf William E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oberndorf William E’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the sale, the executive now owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at $821,967.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $345,576.96. Following the sale, the executive now owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at $821,967.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.87.

SMAR opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 0.80. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

