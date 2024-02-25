Sleepless AI Price Tops $1.68 on Top Exchanges (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003259 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sleepless AI has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Sleepless AI has a market cap of $218.76 million and $73.86 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 130,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 1.65527695 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $67,503,581.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

