Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.31% of Silvercorp Metals worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SVM stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $433.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.