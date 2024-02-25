Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,008,000 after buying an additional 574,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,877,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 18.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,447,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,316,000 after purchasing an additional 378,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

