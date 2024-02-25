Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCRFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of CCR stock opened at GBX 156.40 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £615.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2,606.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.65. C&C Group has a one year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 160.83 ($2.03).

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

