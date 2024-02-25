Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
H&T Group Stock Performance
LON:HAT opened at GBX 345 ($4.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £151.77 million, a PE ratio of 862.50 and a beta of 0.64. H&T Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305 ($3.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 502.07 ($6.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 8.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 397.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 421.75.
H&T Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than H&T Group
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.