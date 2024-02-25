Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

H&T Group Stock Performance

LON:HAT opened at GBX 345 ($4.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £151.77 million, a PE ratio of 862.50 and a beta of 0.64. H&T Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305 ($3.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 502.07 ($6.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 8.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 397.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 421.75.

Get H&T Group alerts:

H&T Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.