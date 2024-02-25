Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $76.16 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

