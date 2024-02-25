Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $76.16 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.16.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Shares of SHOP opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
