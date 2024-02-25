Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Shares Set to Split on Monday, March 4th

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Monday, March 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, March 4th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 4th.

Seven & i Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SVNDY opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Seven & i has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seven & i will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.