Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at JMP Securities

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:SEVN opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 95.97%.

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEVN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

