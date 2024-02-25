Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at JMP Securities

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ:SEVN opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.08.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 95.97%.
Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust
About Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seven Hills Realty Trust
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.