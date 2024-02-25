ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,201 shares of company stock worth $12,640,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $770.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $740.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

