Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after purchasing an additional 121,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SCI opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.95.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $769,982. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

