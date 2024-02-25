Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90-7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion. Select Medical also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.880-2.180 EPS.

Select Medical Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 288.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 52.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

See Also

