Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE SEM traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Insider Activity

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,000 in the last ninety days. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

