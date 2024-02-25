Scotiabank Boosts GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$57.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GFL. ATB Capital lifted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America set a C$46.00 price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.67.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GFL

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.