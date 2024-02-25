Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Reduced by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

