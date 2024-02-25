Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.9 %

SLB stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,570,697. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.