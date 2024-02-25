Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. 159,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 245,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $99,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $118,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

