Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.60-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $119.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

