Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $267.03

Shares of Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.03 ($3.36) and traded as low as GBX 262.19 ($3.30). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 263.50 ($3.32), with a volume of 896,332 shares.

Ruffer Investment Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 267.97. The company has a market cap of £998.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,635.00 and a beta of 0.24.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

