Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.64.

NYSE RCL opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.71.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,561,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 389,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,204,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

