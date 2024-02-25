Royal Bank of Canada Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$41.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.80.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$47.89 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$36.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$1,250,601.92. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$104,231.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,213.94. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$1,250,601.92. Insiders sold 46,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

