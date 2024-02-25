Royal Bank of Canada Raises Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $109.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Shares of CCI opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.29. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,503,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,768 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

