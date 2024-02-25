Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) to Neutral

Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $265.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $290.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.59.

Shares of PANW opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.36. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

