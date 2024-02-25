Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.88 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $3,360.20 or 0.06520364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and $46.80 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 560,049 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 560,323.43331644. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,321.67140441 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $6,068,876.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

