Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,040 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,000 ($88.14) to GBX 7,040 ($88.64) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($76.81) to GBX 5,900 ($74.29) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($78.07) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,262.86 ($78.86).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,197 ($65.44) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,232 ($78.47). The firm has a market cap of £64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,064.96, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,529.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,277.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 203.77 ($2.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,987.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($69.97), for a total transaction of £214,944.76 ($270,643.11). Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.