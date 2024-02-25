RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RingCentral from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.89.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNG

RingCentral Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RNG opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 161,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 26,773 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in RingCentral by 15.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 139,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.