Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.41% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $45.16. 512,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $52.57.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $246,331.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $40,641.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,498 shares of company stock worth $4,352,226 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter.

RYTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

