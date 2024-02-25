Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Up 6.1 %

NMG opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $186.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

