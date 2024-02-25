Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Raised to $207.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $196.52 on Thursday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.23 and its 200 day moving average is $167.80. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.95, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Repligen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Repligen by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

