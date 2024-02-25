RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 9,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 72,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Several analysts recently commented on RNXT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on RenovoRx in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNXT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RenovoRx by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
