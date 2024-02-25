Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.