Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $344.22

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.22 ($4.33) and traded as low as GBX 342 ($4.31). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 347 ($4.37), with a volume of 449,430 shares changing hands.
Redde Northgate Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £787.45 million, a P/E ratio of 608.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 351.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 344.20.
Redde Northgate Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,385.96%.
Insider Activity
About Redde Northgate
Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Redde Northgate
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.