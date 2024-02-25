Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $344.22

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.22 ($4.33) and traded as low as GBX 342 ($4.31). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 347 ($4.37), with a volume of 449,430 shares changing hands.

Redde Northgate Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £787.45 million, a P/E ratio of 608.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 351.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 344.20.

Redde Northgate Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,385.96%.

Insider Activity

About Redde Northgate

In other Redde Northgate news, insider Mark Butcher sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.58), for a total transaction of £19,656 ($24,749.43). In other news, insider Nicola Rabson bought 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £9,936.45 ($12,511.27). Also, insider Mark Butcher sold 5,400 shares of Redde Northgate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.58), for a total value of £19,656 ($24,749.43). 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

