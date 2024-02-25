Raymond James Trims Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Target Price to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.27.

ERO stock opened at C$22.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.58. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

