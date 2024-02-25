Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$59.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$50.57 and a 1 year high of C$74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.24.

Insider Transactions at Methanex

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.34. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.48, for a total transaction of C$64,480.00. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.