Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

NYSE:OR opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.01. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.0444 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -94.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 246,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.