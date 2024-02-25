Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Value Llp Ima bought 51,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $101,765.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,011,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,141.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

